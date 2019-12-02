THE DURAND BAND tree is always one of the most popular among Durand Union Station’s 40-plus Christmas trees, for visitors and Durand band alumni alike. Many of the trees featured annually at the Depot are decorated with love by any number of contributors, and the Durand band tree is no different.

Michigan Railroad History Museum Curator Mike Boudro, a Durand band alum and former instructor, organizes the decorating of the band tree every year, with the help of “bandsies” past and present. The tree’s main props include such Durand band relics as old Marching Railroaders uniforms and banners, retired instruments and even sheet music from past marching shows, among other items, as well as a large collection of unique ornaments contributed by band members and alumni.

The Christmas trees are set up throughout the Depot, with the majority sharing the second-floor ballroom with the Durand band tree. The trees can be viewed through the end of the year.

(Courtesy Photo)