THE CLOTHESLINE, a nonprofit resale clothing shop in Laingsburg, was represented by Lisa Jelenek during the SRCC Chamber AM event on Tuesday, May 14 at the Owosso Big Boy. Jelenek had much to share about her passion for the Laingsburg area nonprofit group – and their mission to provide clothing to low-income individuals. She explained that she is always seeking donations and volunteers.

The Clothesline is open extra hours during the Laingsburg Lions Springtime Festival, including from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

More information is available at www.laingsburgclothesline.com. Regular hours May through October are Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. The public is welcome.

Directly following Jelenek, members of the Laingsburg Lions Club presented information about the 38th Annual Springtime Festival, which continues through Sunday, May 19. The Laingsburg Lions Club remains an incredibly active community supporter. The event includes a carnival, arts and crafts, the Super Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the Lion’s Famous Chicken Barbecue offered on Saturday and Sunday. Everyone is welcome to attend. Interested persons can call Clyde Stanlake at (517) 651-5386 or Larry Sparkes at (517) 614-1550.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)