100+ WOMEN Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area founders (from left) Lisa Hood, Becky Hartnagle, Cindy Schluckebier and Sue Ludington have been named the 2019 recipients of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) Citizen of the Year Award. The Citizen of the Year Award is the most prestigious award presented to a Shiawassee County resident. The individual must have demonstrated an active interest and significant involvement in community affairs in Shiawassee County, and through their efforts contributed to the betterment of the community. The SRCC is honored to partner with The Argus-Press as the permanent sponsor of the award. The award has been presented annually since 1982.

The 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area held Shiawassee County’s first 100 Women Who Care meeting on Feb. 29, 2016. In three years, the organization’s members have contributed $183,200 to the local community. Currently, there are over 200 members who are committed to the greater Owosso area group, and in February 2019, it is anticipated that the group will exceed $200,000 in donations.

The first 100 Women Who Care organization originated in Jackson, MI is 2006. The premise is very simple: 100 women come to a one-hour meeting and agree to each write a $100 check to be given to a needy charity. In the last three years, donations have been awarded locally to The Baby Pantry, Welcome Home Veterans, the Owosso Public Schools backpack program, Shiawassee Hope, Respite Volunteers, Shiawassee Hospice, SafeCenter, The Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic and the Shiawassee Humane Society.

The nominator stated, “In just a matter of a few years, this movement has generated over $180,000 of donations to charities in our area. The group is still trending upward! These four very busy women lead this project in their spare time, and it is amazing work that is being done. The numbers speak volumes in terms of their impact on the Shiawassee area. Cindy, Lisa, Becky and Sue absolutely deserve the honor of being recognized with the Citizen of the Year Award.”

The Citizen of the Year Award recipients will be formally honored, along with the recipients of the ATHENA Award, Mission Award, Chairman’s Award, Ambassador Rising Star Award and the Outstanding Business Awards, at the SRCC Annual Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 24 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso. Tickets are available online at www.shiawasseechamber.org, or by calling the chamber office at (989) 723-5149.

