THE ANNUAL Durand Chicken Barbecue took place on Saturday, July 22 at Durand Eagles Aerie 3851 and the community came out in large numbers to support the fundraising effort. The chicken barbecue is a cooperative fundraising event put on by five Durand service organizations – the Durand Lions, the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce, Durand Eagles Aerie 3851, the Durand Rotary and Durand VFW Post 2722 – to raise funds for additions and improvements in the community. The chicken dinners were cooked on site by volunteers and included chicken, potatoes, coleslaw, a roll and corn on the cob. Nearly 500 dinners were sold.

The Les and Gordon Deisler Memorial Horseshoe Competition, sponsored by Lewis Deisler, started the day and provided awards totaling $175. First prize went to Bob Duester.

In the Chicken Drop, a usually protesting chicken is placed in a fenced-in area which is marked with numbered squares. The winner is whoever is holding the ticket with the numbered square the chicken poops on. Releasing the chicken is always entertaining to the crowd.

The Children’s Corner was brought back this year and included face-painting and a play area with archery, axe throwing (with foam axes) and other fun activities.

The final event for the day was the Cash Bash. Many cash prizes were awarded throughout the drawing, with $1,000 as the top prize.

Funds raised by this year’s event will be used to restore and improve Iron Horse Park in downtown Durand.

