THE AMOS GOULD HOUSE CRISIS INTERVENTION held Friday, Oct. 19 included over 70 supporters in attendance. The event was a fundraiser to repair the plaster ceiling in the great room of the historic house. Two years ago, a large section of the plaster ceiling collapsed.

The Amos Gould House is owned by the city. The Owosso Historical Commission, under director Robert Doran-Brockway, is organizing to repair and renovate the building. The plan is to utilize the house as one of four museums that also include Curwood Castle, Comstock Pioneer Cabin and the Woodard Paymaster Building – ultimately creating four historic, cultural and educational centers as places of interest for the community and beyond. However, the house was built in 1860 and now has a number of structural issues that need to be addressed before it can function as a museum.

People attending last Friday were able to tour the building. The cost to repair the ceiling will be approximately $15,000. The overall cost to renovate/restore the Amos Gould House will be around $1.5 million.

Rep. Ben Frederick, along with OHC Director Doran-Brockway and Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth, took time to elaborate on the necessity of repairing and restoring the Amos Gould House since it is such an intrinsic part of Owosso. OHC board members, city council members, merchants, local candidates for office and other individuals came out for the special evening.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)