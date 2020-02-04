OVER 150 SOLDIERS from the 46th MP Company, based out of the Shiawassee Readiness Center National Guard/MP facility in Corunna, received a homecoming on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Corunna High School after returning from their deployment to Cuba. Greeting the soldiers were friends and family members, and a large number of community supporters, some even sporting customized t-shirts for the occasion. The citizen-soldiers, who come from cities all over Michigan, deployed in April 2019 as part of Joint Task Force Guantanamo.

The 46th MP Company received a standing ovation as they filed into the gymnasium at Corunna High School. Their cheering supporters wore expressions of joy, with many overcome by emotions upon being reunited with their loved ones who have been serving oversees for the past 300-plus days.

Sgt. Timothy Brown, squad leader of the 1776 MP Company out of Taylor, sang the Star Spangled Banner beautifully for his brothers and sisters from the 46th MP Company.

Captain Ramos was the last to address the soldiers of the 46th MP Company during Thursday’s homecoming, sharing that “Leading these great soldiers has been the highlight of my career.” Captain Ramos also thanked the soldiers’ spouses in attendance, and after asking them to all stand to be recognized, added in jest, “They’re your problem now,” which elicited laughter from all in attendance.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)