THE 46TH MILITARY POLICE Company, based out of Corunna, was given a hero’s send-off on Tuesday, April 2 as the group prepared to deploy to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba the following day as part of Joint Task Force Guantanamo. The 163 members of the 46th MP Company, who hail from all over Michigan, convened on Tuesday at the National Guard Armory on Corunna Avenue before being transported by school bus to Corunna High School (CHS), where they were greeted by the entire CHS student body.

Once they arrived at the high school, the soldiers were able to share a few moments with their families, who, together with hundreds of community supporters, then proceeded to fill the CHS gymnasium for an emotional departure ceremony.

Event organizers hoped Governor Gretchen Whitmer would be on hand for the ceremony, the state’s first military deployment of her governorship, but Gov. Whitmer was not able to make the event. A little more than 24 hours prior to the departure ceremony, it was announced that Gov. Whitmer had turned down the county’s State Declaration of Emergency and Disaster Relief, a move that was derided by many county residents on social media and led to at least one death threat.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)