DOWNTOWN OWOSSO was a hub of holiday activity on Friday, Dec. 21 and Saturday, Dec. 22. Lines of people eagerly waited for a nostalgic horse-drawn wagon ride through downtown, while many young skaters enjoyed the temporary ice skating rink located in the Main Street Plaza on the corner of Main and Washington streets. The Owosso High School madrigals performed at a variety of locations, including the Main Street Plaza, and a magician entertained by balancing a Christmas tree and other large objects on his head. Santa, visiting Owosso via the Santa Express Train from the Steam Railroading Institute, also made several stops throughout town, including visiting Curwood Castle, where he was attended by a lovely Christmas princess. Even the Grinch was sighted visiting various merchants.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)