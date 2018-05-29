All area seniors are invited to a “Tea & Talk” at the Shiawassee Arts Center, Monday, June 4 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The event will include tea and scones by “Abiding in the Vine” and a program by Bob and Debbie Bentley of “Born Again Jewelry.” The Bentleys, who create items from hand-hammered antique silverware, will talk on the history of silverware from the Civil War to the 1960s and the effect that certain historical events had on pattern designs.

This will be a very hands-on program and seniors will be able to experience the pieces up close. The Bentleys will also help identify pieces that seniors own or are in their family so feel free to bring some to the presentation.

The cost is $3 for seniors living in Shiawassee County and $5 for family or friends accompanying a senior or out-of-county senior. Pre-registration and payment are required by Friday, June 1. Call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354. This event is part of the SMARTS (Shiawassee Mobile ART for Seniors) Program provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs, the Cook Family Foundation, and the Shiawassee Arts Center. A complete SMARTS list of June classes is available online at shiawasseearts.org or at the Owosso Senior Center or the Shiawassee Arts Center, 206 Curwood Castle Dr., Owosso.