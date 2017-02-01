The 8th annual “Taste of Shiawassee” will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Comstock Inn in Owosso. Samples of signature dishes, from appetizers to desserts, will be offered by area catering businesses and restaurants. The very popular dessert raffle also offers chances for participants to take home tasty treats from area bakers throughout Shiawassee County.

Tickets are $20 per person or $150 for a reserved table for eight, and are available at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Shiawassee Red Cross Service Center (743-6118), Shaw’s Pharmacy in Durand, or from Tom Perkin of the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis.

Hosted by the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis, Taste of Shiawassee proceeds help support American Red Cross Services in our community. For more information or to make reservations, please contact the Shiawassee Service Center office at (989) 743-6118, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.