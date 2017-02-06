The 8th annual “Taste of Shiawassee” will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Comstock Inn in Owosso. The Business Sponsors that helped support this event are: Shaw’s Pharmacy, Chemical Bank, J&S Tire and Crest Marine, LLC. Samples of signature dishes, from appetizers to desserts, including Bagel Man, Tanglewood Restaurant, Courtside Café, Hardee’s Red Burrito, It’s a Deli Thing, Jumbo’s Burger Bar, Mancinos, Theodore’s Superior Coffee, TNT Cafe’ and Sosumi Sushi.

The very popular dessert raffle also offers chances for participants to take home tasty treats from area bakers including Apple Tree Lane, Arla Louks Catering, Cakes by Carol, Courtside Cafe’, Dees Cupcake Creations, Greg & Lou’s, It’s a Deli Thing, Kolache Kitchen, Lance’s Bakery, Riverside Durand, Town to Town Bakery and VG’s Bakery.

Tickets are $20 per person or $150 for a reserved table for eight, and are available at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Shiawassee Red Cross Service Center (743-6118), Shaw’s Pharmacy in Durand, or from Tom Perkin of the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis. Tickets may also be purchased at the door by cash and/or credit card.

Hosted by the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis, Taste of Shiawassee proceeds help support American Red Cross Services in our community. For more information or to make reservations, please contact the Shiawassee Service Center office at (989) 743-6118, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.