HAYLEE OWEN, who is a lance corporal with the U.S. Marine Corps and is stationed in Virginia, visited her father, Owen, at work at Don Marrah Autobody in Owosso for Take Your Child to Work Day on Thursday, April 27. Haylee (second from right) can be seen next to her father, John, with Don Marrah and his daughter, Emily, positioned to the left of the truck.

(Courtesy Photo)