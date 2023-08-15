A RIBBON CUTTING was held Monday, Aug. 7 at Tails of Joy Pet Grooming, 804 W. Main St., Owosso. Sarah Zimmerman Nevins is the owner, while her sister Rachel Zimmerman Balogh is the groomer. Rachel has nine years experience in pet grooming, winning Shiawassee County Groomer of the Year the past four years.

Shown in the photo are: (center, black shirts, from left): Elaine Zimmerman, mom; Ryan Nevins (holding son Brady), Sarah’s husband; Sarah Zimmerman Nevins; Rachel Zimmerman Balogh and Teagan Balogh (Rachel’s husband).

Tails of Joy offers full-service grooming including de-shed baths, skunk baths, bath/brush and full grooming. They will host an Open House on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. featuring Foster’s Coffee mobile bar and Swift Windshield Repair. Hot dogs, pup ice cream, pet temporary tattoos and paw print paintings will be available.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

