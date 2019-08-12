DORTCH ENTERPRISES Chief People Person Polly Dortch-Conlan reports that the Taco Bell in Durand should open for business by October. Ground was broken at 8831 E. Lansing Rd. in Durand on Monday, July 15, and as of Thursday, Aug. 8, site work had been completed and the building’s foundation had been constructed. The Dortch family of companies – headquartered in Grand Blanc – was started in 1938 by Tony Dortch, and the family-run business currently operates 21 Subway restaurants and 24 Taco Bells.

Up to 40 employees will be hired initially – including a general manager, two assistant managers and seven shift managers – to staff the drive-through restaurant. To apply for a job at the Durand Taco Bell, visit www.work4dortch.com. The restaurant will feature ordering kiosks and online ordering.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)