The Durand First United Methodist Church, located at 10016 E. Newburg Rd. in Durand, will host a Swiss steak dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 14. The menu includes Swiss steak, rolls, vegetables, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and gravy, and dessert. The cost of the meal is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages four to 11 years old, and those three years old and younger eat free. All proceeds will benefit the church’s men’s ministries. Take-out is available. More information can be obtained by calling the church at (989) 288-3880.

