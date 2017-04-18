Three suspects have been arraigned in the murder case of 42-year-old Freddie Porter, who was found deceased in the trunk of a 2011 Chevy Malibu at the Mitchell Park softball complex in Corunna on April 6. Lt. David Kaiser of the Michigan State Police reports that the three suspects were arrested Monday evening, April 17 in Flint, and were arraigned in the Genesee County courts today, April 18.

According to Lt. Kaiser, Porter was murdered in Flint, and the three suspects then transported the body to Shiawassee County. The three suspects are Ojwjaun King, 33; Hillery Marshall, 27; and Wesley Wilson, 25.

(Courtesy Photos)