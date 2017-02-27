On August 18, 2016, Owosso Public Safety officers responded to the 700 block of Corunna Avenue for a report of a baby who was not breathing. Upon arrival, officers found Aria Miller, four months-old, deceased, and lying on the floor. There were no visible injuries to Aria, however she was severely malnourished and underweight for a four-month-old child.

OPS detectives then responded to the scene and initiated a criminal investigation due to the suspicious nature of the death. In October 2016, the autopsy report revealed the cause of death as the neglect of her (Aria Miller) basic needs and medical conditions. The manner of death is classified as homicide.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for the suspect, Kayla Coon, mother, for Felony Murder and Child Abuse-First Degree. Both offenses are punishable by up to life in prison. Detectives from Owosso Public Safety arrested Coon and lodged her at the Shiawassee County Jail. She is a nineteen-year-old resident of Owosso.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Owosso Public Safety at (989) 725-0580.