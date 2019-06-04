The next St. Mary Outreach Food Pantry distribution will take place on Sunday, June 16. To make an appointment, call St. Mary Church at 1(855) 288-6704, ext. 7017 and follow the instructions on the answering service. They will be taking appointments from Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To receive food, persons must have an appointment and live in the following areas: Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Durand, Gaines, Lennon or Vernon. The distribution will take place at the St. Mary Education Building, 700 Columbia Dr., Durand.

