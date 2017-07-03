The 2017 SUMMERPraise! concert season, begins next Sunday, July 9th, with Washington-state group Keepers of the Faith. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Mitchell Amphitheater for the Performing Arts, 225 N. Water St. The Owosso Middle School auditorium, adjacent to the amphitheater, is the alternate rain site.

The Keepers of the Faith have been in ministry for over 15 years, starting out as a prison ministry team. The group consists of Lima Taito, Agaese Taito, Mason Mataele, and Kevin Mills. Keepers of the Faith is probably the most diverse Southern Gospel Quartet on tour. That diversity is very evident in their unique style. Keepers of the Faith bring the deep-south island flavor of their native American Samoa with a taste of familiar southern gospel music, along with a strong evangelistic fervor. Their roots include visiting hospitals and singing for every room that would accept their good old harmony singing. Now based in Puyallup, WA (about 8 miles from Tacoma), they’re becoming a renowned Gospel quartet, touring with their singing and Gospel message. Two of the members are brothers, with a third member another Samoan. The bass singer is from Virginia.

The season schedule will also include The Sound (formerly The Rob Mills Family) on July 16, Justified Quartet on July 23, the Mark Dubbeld Family on July 30, and Stronghold Quartet on Aug. 6. Owosso’s Sheldon Family will share a special mini-concert at 7:10 p.m. prior to Stronghold’s presentation.

Concert attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. A love-offering will be taken to help support the ministry of the featured group. For more information, contact Lynn (event organizer) or Diana Webster at (989) 723-1288 or (517) 304-9292.