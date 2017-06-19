Keepers Of The Faith

The Owosso SUMMERPraise! series is celebrating its 19th anniversary with the season opening on Sunday, July 7. The concerts are held at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater at 225 N. Water Street. SUMMERPraise! has been a highly-anticipated summer event since 1998. One of gospel music’s fast-rising groups, Keepers Of The Faith, will take the amphitheater stage at 7:30 p.m. that evening. The Owosso Middle School, next door, is the alternate rain site.

Event coordinator Lynn Webster shares that, “The entire community is invited to attend. An offering is taken each Sunday evening to support the ministry of the groups appearing. Our quality SUMMERPraise! concerts have provided an incredible opportunity to enjoy first-rate gospel music.”

This year’s 5-week concert slate, sponsored by the Owosso-Area Ministerial Association, will feature three regional groups in addition to KOTF and The Mark Dubbeld Family. According to Pastor Marlene Webster, president of the Ministerial Association, “SUMMERPraise! is a great way for all music-loving believers to bring a lawn chair or blanket (and mosquito spray!) and fellowship together on Sunday evenings during the summer.”

Webster shared these descriptions of the SUMMERPraise! groups for this year:

July 9: Keepers Of The Faith – Originally from American Samoan, this state of Washington group will be an awesome opener.

July 16: The Sound – Rob Mills has previously been a popular artist with SUMMERPraise! with his family. He now travels with his sons and a new name.

July 23: Justified – This Flint-area group returns to Owosso.

July 30: The Mark Dubbeld Family – Coming from Virginia, they’ve received a great response in their five years as a gospel group.

Aug. 7: Stronghold Quartet – This popular group returns with a great testimony of praise and encouragement. The group released their sixth CD, “Mercy Revealed,” to considerable praise.

For further information, call Lynn Webster at (989) 723-1288 or (517) 304-9292.