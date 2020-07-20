Gospel music fans are looking forward to the Sunday, July 19 opening SUMMERPraise! concert featuring the Mylon Hayes Family at 7:30 p.m. It’s at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater at 229 N. Water St. in Owosso. This summer tradition began in 1998.

The series typically features national and regional groups, with more than twenty nationally charted Singing News’ groups having visited the Owosso amphi-theater. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, it is suggested but not required that attendees observe social distancing and wear facemasks. Restrooms are not available.

The Mylon Hayes Family is from Hudson, N.C. and is committed to full-time gospel music ministry. Mylon is originally from Boone, N.C. and has sung most of his life with his family. His wife, Wendy, is originally from Morganton, N.C. and sang solos in her church throughout her life as well. They were married in 1995. They have three wonderful children, – twin boys Conner and Bailey, who are now 21 years old, and a daughter, Kennedy who is 17. Kennedy is homeschooled, allowing them the flexibility they need to travel.

Their family desire is to “lift up the Lord with the music they sing, pointing people to the cross. Jesus said in John 12:32 ‘And if I be lifted up from the earth, I will draw all men unto me.’ He was lifted up on that cross and took our punishment because of His great love for us all.”

Since the amphitheater is outdoors, guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the ground. A love offering for the group will be taken. Event organizer Lynn Webster shared, “in the event of inclement weather, the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene at 1865 S. M-52 in Owosso, is the alternate rain site. Everyone is welcomed to attend the premier program of SUMMERPraise! 2020!”

The rest of the series will include Justified Quartet on Sunday, July 26, GloryWay Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 2, Souls Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 9, Stronghold Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 16, and conclude with The Sheldons on Sunday, Aug. 23.