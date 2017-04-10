Report Provided by Glenn M. Chinavare, City of Owosso Utilities Director

Street construction and reconstruction will soon begin for many Owosso City streets. Phase one of the project will begin on Oliver Street beginning at Washington Street and ending at Oak Street with water main replacement ending at Dewey Street. Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 15.

Consumers Energy will be replacing gas lines beginning the week of April 3 with completion expected near Friday, May 5. Detours along Oliver Street will occur during April as Consumers Energy makes repairs and replacements to gas mains. Detours will be lifted at the end of each working day, and resume again where required the following morning. Westbound traffic will detour to the north and east bound traffic will detour to the south. Cross streets north and south bound are not expected to be blocked.

Construction on N. Chipman Street will begin at W. Main Street/State Route M-21 to Beehler Street which is expected to be closed to through traffic beginning Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15 while performing water main connections. The detour route will be M-21 to N. Lansing to Beehler Street.

North Chipman Street beginning at Stinson Street and ending at Shady Lane will have partial lane closures, commencing Monday, April 24 and ending Wednesday, May 31. City crews will be making repairs and upgrades to the water main during this period, in preparation for street construction expected to commence in early July.

Water main construction will commence on Monday, April 3 for N. Chestnut Street and Bennett Field Drive. Construction along Bennett Field Drive is from Hoyt Street to N. Chestnut Street. Construction along N. Chipman Street is from Bennett Field Drive to Babcock Street. Construction crews will move through this area quickly and will restore private property disturbed from construction activity.

All property owners along these streets where water main is being replaced will receive notification letters from the city regarding replacement of water services. If your private property water service line is made of lead or galvanized material, you are strongly encouraged to replace it. The city will provide the necessary piping materials to property owners at no expense.