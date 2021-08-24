(Courtesy Graphic)

A Suicide Prevention Walk is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 22 from noon until 6 p.m. in downtown Owosso. The community is invited to attend – and anyone is welcome to show up between noon and 6 p.m. to participate. There is not a set start time, as has been done in previous years.

The walk will begin in the large parking lot behind Roma’s Back Door in Owosso and continue down the James S. Miner Riverwalk trail and then return back to Owosso. For those that don’t wish to walk the full trail, they can cross the Oakwood Ave. Bridge and loop back to town.

No registration is necessary and the event is free. However, those that do register will be eligible for a drawing to receive prizes. Registration is available at shiawasseeprevention.org.

Each participant will receive a free bag of resources, snacks and a water bottle. Participants can pre-order t-shirts for $15 each. The shirts can be paid for and picked up at the time of the event.

According to organizer Penny Corbin, the walk is somewhat different this year out of concern for public safety. She shared that the event is not intended as a fundraiser, but is really designed to connect people to needed mental health resources and also to offer families and friends struggling with the loss of a loved one, an outlet – a way to remember and reflect.

Several partner groups are involved in the Suicide Prevention Walk including the Shiawassee Prevention Network, Baker College, Shiawassee Health & Wellness, Cedar Creek Hospital of Michigan and the Michigan Association for Suicide Prevention.

Corbin shared that, regarding the pandemic, suicide numbers have not been made available at this time. She shared that depression has definitely increased and encourages everyone to be aware of mental health, for themselves and others, putting aside stigmas.

If you are concerned that someone you know could be suicidal, Corbin said not to leave that person alone and to ask them directly if they are considering hurting themselves. Shiawassee Health and Wellness offers a 24/7 crisis number at (989) 723-6791.