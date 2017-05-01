A SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT was made during the Owosso Musicale Choir practice Monday, April 24 honoring Sue Degerstrom as the 40th Annual Curwood Festival Grand Marshal. Curwood Grand Marshal Chairman Dave Minarik presented her with the plaque during the surprise announcement.

Degerstrom was nominated by Sue Henry, for her dedication and service to the community through the Curwood Festival, Owosso Musicale, and Owosso Community Players. She is a past president of the Curwood Festival and still continues to volunteer every year.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)