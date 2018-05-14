The Shiawassee Humane Society was the location for the local BISSELL Pet Foundation: Empty the Shelters event on Saturday, May 5. Nine dogs and 18 cats were placed in permanent homes due to the success of this event. SHS staff and volunteers worked most of last Saturday to help make sure the animals were placed with caring people. The BISSELL Pet Foundation covers any expenses related to the adoption process, making it easier for people on a budget to find the pet that will suit their lifestyle.

The SHS Annual Dinner and Silent Auction was also held on Saturday, May 5. The event proved to be a successful fundraiser though exact totals have not been tabulated quite yet.

Upcoming fundraising events include the Randy Bos Memorial BIG HOLE Golf Outing at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 18.

For those individuals interested in volunteering or for other information, call Nicole Brown, executive director, at (989) 723-4262. The Shiawassee Humane Society is located at 2752 Bennington Rd., Owosso.