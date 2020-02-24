Letters to the Editor may be hand delivered to the Independent Newsgroup at 1907 W. M-21, Owosso (approx. ¼ mile west of Cleveland Ave.) or mailed to 112 W. Clinton St., Durand 48429. Letters may also be emailed at news@owossoindependent.com.

All letters are published at the discretion of the editors and as space allows. Letters must be legible and should not exceed 400 words. The editors reserve the right to edit content for clarity. Every letter must include the legal name of the writer, an address and a phone number. Only the name and city/township will be published.

Submission will never guarantee publishing. Any person identified as plagiarizing will be prohibited from being published. Valid identification must be supplied and will be kept on file. There is no charge to submit a letter to the editor.