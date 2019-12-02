THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Sheriff’s Office and Central Dispatch have teamed up with the Shiawassee County Hunger Network to hold a Stuff the Truck food drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Kroger, which is located at 1315 E. M-21 in Owosso. The Sheriff’s Office’s communications vehicle (shown above) will be parked outside Kroger and Sheriff Brian BeGole challenges the community to “Come out and let’s fill this truck!”

The nonperishable food items collected during the event will be used by the Shiawassee County Hunger Network to make sure county residents do not go without this holiday season. All donations will be distributed locally.

(Courtesy Photo)