The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Shiawassee County Homeless Coalition’s Project Connect program, will host “Stuff the Sheriff Truck” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3 at both Meijer and Walmart. Sheriff’s deputies will be on hand all day to receive donations, with the goal of equipping more than 100 local students with the supplies they need to have a successful school year.

The 2018-19 school year will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 22 for Ovid-Elsie Area Schools students, on Thursday, Aug. 23 for Shiawassee County students and on Tuesday, Sept. 4 for Chesaning Union Schools students.

All donations are welcome, but suggestions include pencils, crayons, ink pens, erasers, highlighters, binders, wide- and college-ruled paper, notebooks, colored pencils and hand sanitzer.

Anyone with questions can call (989) 723-3115 or (517) 574-3031. For those unable to “Stuff the Sheriff Truck” on Aug. 3, donations can also be dropped off in the lobby of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, 201 E. McArthur St. in Corunna, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.