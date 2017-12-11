MICHIGAN STATE POLICE (MSP) troopers, along with representatives from Owosso Public Safety, the Corunna Police Department, SageLink Credit Union and Toys For Tots, along with Angel’s Hands Outreach owner Christial Sierra, gathered at SageLink Credit Union in Owosso on Friday, Dec. 1 for the Shiawassee County Stuff a Blue Goose event. SageLink Credit Union, ELGA Credit Union, the Frankenmuth Credit Union, 102.5 WIOG, Nash FM 95.1, CK 105.5, Fox 66, NBC 25 and CW 46 sponsored the statewide event. Toys were dropped off at SageLink in Owosso, among other locations, with the goal of filling a “blue goose,” otherwise known as an MSP police cruiser.

Some of those in attendance for the toy collection can be seen in front of SageLink on Dec. 1. Shown (from left) is Corunna officer Brandon Tucker, Shiawassee County Toys For Tots Director Gerald Alcorn, MSP Trooper John Gooch, Owosso officer Michael Olsey, Tim Shickles of Nash FM, Olaf from the movie Frozen, SageLink of Owosso representatives Laura McKay and Laura Sorensen, and Christial Sierra. Santa made an appearance later in the morning, while princesses Elsa and Anna greeted toy donors and SageLink customers in the afternoon.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)