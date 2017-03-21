COURTNEY GROOMS (left), was appointed during the Thursday, March 2, Perry City Council meeting as Student Mayor for the City of Perry, an honorary role she will serve until April 6. As Student Mayor, Grooms will assist Mayor James Huguelet (right) with various ceremonial duties, which may include ribbon cutting ceremonies, participating in parades and ceremonies and presentation of special recognitions/proclamations. She will also have a priority privilege to speak.

As a Perry High School senior, Grooms has participated in several extracurricular activities throughout her high school tenure, including: National Honor Society (president), LINKs (member) – a student group focused on working with special needs students, student athlete with track and cheerleading. With a current 3.9 GPA, Grooms is among the Top Ten students in the Class of 2017. (Courtesy Photo)