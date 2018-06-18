THE OWOSSO MIDDLE SCHOOL (OMS) Student Council and Builders Club continued the service efforts of Owosso High School graduate Madison Van Epps by selling “Empower” shirts recently. Madison started selling shirts two years ago, with the goal of raising awareness about human trafficking, while simultaneously raising money for the Human Trafficking Task Force of Shiawassee County. With OMS shirt sales ($400 in 2018 fundraising efforts), Ms. Van Epps’ fundraising efforts have reached nearly $2,000.

As a culmination of student council service learning efforts, which included discussion, debate and research, OMS leaders engaged in open dialogue with Madison. Ms. Van Epps spoke about her ongoing initiatives to help combat human trafficking, domestic violence, abuse and poverty, while encouraging individuals to help spread awareness about these myriad community-wide issues. OMS Student Council and Builders Club members spoke with her about various ways students should get involved.

“I am, once again, truly impressed by the empathetic outpouring of support by this amazing group of passionate, community-minded individuals, who realize their role in helping shape others’ lives for the best,” shared OMS teacher Chris Bird, who is the advisor of the Builders Club and Student Council.

The above photo includes OMS staff and students alongside Madison Van Epps. In total, 42 individuals represented the Empower campaign.

(Courtesy Photo)