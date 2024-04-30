STRONGHOLD QUARTET members, Dennis Byers, Bill Neathamer, Don Byers and Jim Kitchen.

Stronghold Quartet, now home-based in Howell/Fowlerville, will sing at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene Church, Sunday, May 5 during the 10 a.m. service. The church is located at 1865 S. M-52.

The group has local ties with Owosso, with tenor Don Byers, his brother Dennis Byers, the lead singer and sound engineer, Dan Dodd, who all graduated from Owosso High School and attended the Nazarene church. Joining them are baritone, Jim Kitchen, bass singer, Bill Neathamer and sound engineer, Ben Kitchen. “It’s always a joy to come back ‘home’ to sing for many friends!” shared Don Byers.

In their nineteen years of singing together, the group has released nine CD recordings, which includes their release last fall of Almost Home. “We love to share a wide variety of gospel songs and song styles,” says member Jim Kitchen. “We look forward to being back in Owosso to share our newest songs with friends!”