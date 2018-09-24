Stock the Shelves is a new collection campaign organized by Give All I Can Give and Morgan’s Hugs. The event will take place between noon and 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 30 in McCurdy Park, Corunna. Hygiene products and nonperishable food items will be collected by Alana Rosser and Morgan Scarbro, representing their individual groups, with the collected items being donated to help with the opening of the Homeless Angels Hotel to shelter homeless individuals in the Woodbury building on Park Street, Owosso.

Alana Rosser is the local founder of Give All I Can Give, which had the initial goal to help veterans. Rosser, who is a teenager, along with her mother, Alisha Kersjes, represent Give All I Can Give. The two have attended numerous fundraising events over many months.

Morgan Scarbro, also a teen, is the founder of Morgan’s Hugs out of the Eaton Rapids area. The teens will be combining their efforts to help Homeless Angels during the 2018 McCurdy Festival.