(Courtesy Photo)

Following an extensive interview and board discussion at the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Feb. 29, the Board of Education has offered the superintendent position to Mr. Steve Brooks, pending contract negotiations with the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education.

Mr. Brooks has been the Assistant Superintendent and Curriculum Director at Owosso Public Schools for six years since January 2018. Prior to that role, his experiences included serving as the Bryant Elementary Principal from 2001-2017, Assistant Elementary Principal at Emerson Elementary from 1997-2001, Central Elementary Teacher from 1992-1997 and numerous coaching positions. He holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration K-12 from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan Flint. Mr. Brooks is a graduate of Owosso High School and resides in Owosso with his family.

Brooks said, “After dedicating 32 years of service to the Owosso educational community, I am deeply honored to accept the Owosso Public Schools Superintendency, pending contract negotiations. This role is not just a job for me; it is the culmination of years of learning, teaching, coaching, leading and collaborating with some of the most dedicated and exceptional professionals, students, families and community members. I was born and raised in Owosso and have spent my entire career working in this community. I am excited to be the first Owosso High School alumni hired as the Owosso Public Schools Superintendent. I look forward to building on our district’s strengths, addressing our challenges head-on and fostering an environment where every student and team member is valued and succeeds.”