(Courtesy Photo)

Steam Railroad Institute (SRI) Executive Director Kim Springsdorf has announced she will be leaving her position with the local nonprofit organization. Springsdorf has been with SRI since 2007 and has been the executive director for 8 years.

In an email she sent to longtime staff and volunteers, Springsdorf shared, “It has been a challenging but incredible journey. When I took on the position of ED, this organization was trying to recover from some severe financial hardships. I am so proud of the fact that we have turned everything around and grown into a million dollar plus organization over the past eight years. This was no small feat, but we did it together.”

She continued by explaining, “With growth comes change. As our organization continues to move forward, the job structure of the executive director position will be growing and changing. SRI is ready to move forward to the next stage of growth and I feel that this is the perfect time for me to step down so that someone else, with fresh eyes can step UP and lead SRI into the future. This was not an easy decision.”

Springsdorf shared she is ready for a “less stressful” phase of life, offering her heart will forever belong to SRI – and that she will continue to be involved in some capacity.

She plans to remain on staff to assist with the transition in bringing on a new executive director – finding she is excited about the future of SRI “and all that is to come.”

Springsdorf said she will continue in her position as the Shiawassee County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Executive Director. Springsdorf has held the two positions for many years, having also been with the CVB for 15 years. She plans to continue promoting travel and tourism in Shiawassee County.

The Steam Railroading Institute is located at 405 W. Washington Street, Owosso.