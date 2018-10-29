All registered voters in the state of Michigan will have the opportunity on Tuesday. Nov. 6 to help determine the outcome of three statewide ballot proposals.

• Michigan Proposal 1, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative, if approved, would legalize the recreational use of marijuana for persons 21 years of age or older and enact a tax on marijuana sales.

• Michigan Proposal 2, the Independent Redistricting Commission Initiative, if approved, would transfer the power to draw the state’s congressional and legislative districts from the state legislature to an independent redistricting commission.

• Michigan Proposal 3, the Voting Policies in State Constitution Initiative, if approved, would add eight voting policies to the Michigan Constitution, including straight-ticket voting, automatic voter registration, same-day voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.