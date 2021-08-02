While I was not present at the July 15 Shiawassee Board of Commissioners meeting due to attending my brother’s funeral, facts which have come to light since are deeply disturbing.

Board Chair Jeremy Root’s decision to withhold information regarding his own egregious $25,000 bonus and the outsized amounts he awarded others is inexcusable and has destroyed his ability to effectively lead our county board. I am certain after interactions with my colleagues that beyond myself and Commissioner Marlene Webster, some other commissioners were denied crucial details as to the scope and nature of bonuses which were to be granted to them.

I therefore am calling on Commissioner Root to resign his position as both chairman and county commissioner immediately given the disrepute his actions have brought upon himself, our community and the office he holds. This action is an important step in the long road toward restored integrity for the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners.