On July 15, 2021, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted to disperse funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On Monday morning, funds were electronically deposited into all county employees and elected officials’ bank accounts. While I was aware that the county had received the grant funding and the board of commissioners were considering the allocation, I was not a part of this process. Also, at no time did I ask or expect any compensation for my work during the pandemic, as the elected Sheriff.

I understand the hardship that county employees and elected officials endured, and the great risk they placed themselves and their families in during the COVID-19 pandemic and lock-down. County employees and elected officials worked diligently, under unprecedented circumstances to maintain county services, while implementing life-safety plans to protect our residents. I know as the sheriff, I cannot be prouder of the men and women of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and have always advocated for them to receive higher wages for their hard work and dedication. In fact, I brought to the attention, of the county administrator, the availability of Hazard Pay funds from the previous CARES act that Sheriff’s Office employees received. Again, at no time did I ask, expect, or receive any of this funding.

Because of our county employees and selfless dedication, I believe that all county employees should receive a fair compensation from the APRA funds for hardships endured over the last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic was of an unparalleled magnitude, federal and state funds have been distributed to businesses, first responders and vital industries in our country to reduce hardship and the impacts they suffered. According to the CDC, in the U.S. alone there have been over 34 million people that have contracted COVID-19 and over 600,000 that have died from the virus. Most people in our country and specifically our county have endured significant hardships over the last year.

While the legality of this disbursement to elected officials is now in the hands of the courts, we need to remember that these hardships have included our county residents, employees, elected officials and their families.

This week the county, with my authorization, will withdraw the funds dispersed from the ARPA grant I received. I want to remain transparent to the residents of Shiawassee County and maintain the integrity of the Office of Sheriff.