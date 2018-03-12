STATE SENATOR RICK JONES (center) was honored at the Lincoln Day Dinner on Monday, March 5 by Rep. Ben Frederick, emceeing the event, and Shiawassee County Republican Party Chair Mary Nordbeck. Jones was first elected into the Michigan Senate in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Prior, he served in the Michigan House of Representatives, representing Eaton County.

Approximately 100 guests attended the annual event at the Comstock Inn in Owosso, including a number of Shiawassee County Republicans and several individuals seeking to be elected in various political races.

Lincoln Day committee organizers included Frederick, Nordbeck, Theresa Grace, and John and Mary Plowman. Nate Yerian offered the invocation and benediction.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)