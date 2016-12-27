FROM THE OWOSSO CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS to Lansing, State Representative-Elect Ben Frederick will assume his new responsibilities on Jan. 1 as the 85th District State Representative. He is shown taking the oath of office from Owosso City Clerk Amy Kirkland (at right) and holding the Bible is Rev. Ray Strawser (middle) on Monday, Dec. 19.

Welcoming the packed council chamber guests was City of Owosso Mayor Christopher Eveleth as he told the story of how he and Frederick met at Emerson Elementary in third grade. Eveleth emphasized the fact that now the friendship has led them all the way to the political arena in Shiawassee County.

Also on hand at the ceremony was the current State Representative Ben Glardon who led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. He also congratulated Frederick and wished him well in his new position.

Speaking at the event was Frederick’s first employer in the State Legislature State Senator Dave Robertson. Robertson said that his first contact with Frederick was through Frederick’s future father-in-law who encouraged Robertson to help Frederick, “get his life started.” Robertson then said that Frederick soon became a valuable asset, as his campaign manager. Robertson added, “I’m so proud of what he has done. Frederick runs the cleanest, neatest, tightest political campaigns. He will lead in the legislature and will do a great job.”

Frederick’s recent employer State Representative Joel Johnson also spoke regarding how he and Frederick “hit it off” right away. “I was lucky to have him work for me. I’ve come to depend on Frederick a lot,” he also added, “I’m looking forward to watching him in the future and I’m super proud of him.”

The ceremony also included Frederick’s wife, Lydia, placing the legislative pin on Frederick’s lapel. (Independent Photo/Elizabeth Wehman)