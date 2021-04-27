STARBUCKS CONSTRUCTION STARTED IN CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP – Doug Piggott, the planning and zoning administrator for Caledonia Township, confirmed approval of a site plan for Starbucks. He shared the site plan was approved last November.

Piggott said the new Starbucks plans include a drive-thru, sharing that elevation drawings had been submitted, as well.

A building permit application was filed just last week and the construction process began soon after. It is not yet known who submitted the permit application.

