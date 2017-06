ST. PAUL HIGH SCHOOL, class of 1952, celebrated their 65th reunion by attending mass at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, and then enjoying dinner at the Comstock Inn and Conference Center on Main Street in Owosso.

The above classmates were able to attend: Jim Horak, Carmelita Munger Strauss, Dick Gilna, Eustasia Almanza Reyna, Bernetta Peterson Roe, and Jerry Strauss.

(Courtesy Photo)