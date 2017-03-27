By Elizabeth Wehman, editor

SUZETTE REICH, OF BRIGHTON, participated in the raffle at the annual Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee St. Patrick’s Party Dinner and Auction fundraiser and won half of the raffle pot given away at the party. She is shown receiving her winnings from a representative from Respite Volunteers. (Independent Photo/Elizabeth Wehman)

The Baker College Welcome Center was the site of the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee St. Patrick’s Party Dinner and Auction fundraiser on Friday, March 17. The Irish dinner was catered by The Bagelman, and entertainment provided by ‘Reel Lounge’ added to the fun of the evening. Over 70 items were raffled off to event goers, as well as a live auction of selected items by Auctioneer Ben Glardon.

The 50/50 raffle for the approximate 250 guests gave away $441 to the winner from Brighton. This annual fundraiser provides a large portion of donations for the Respite Volunteer group.

Also entertaining guests was Sparkles the Clown, who helped set the mood with her over-the-top St. Patrick’s bling. Laura Burroughs was the emcee of the evening.

The next Respite training will be from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at the St. Mary Catholic Church, 509 Main St., in Morrice in the Parish Center Hall. A light meal will be provided at the training. To register, please contact the Respite Volunteer of Shiawassee office at (989) 725-1127 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.