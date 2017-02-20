Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee St. Patrick’s Party Dinner and Auction fundraiser will be held Friday, March 17, at Baker College Welcome Center in Owosso. This fun event includes gathering music by Richard Lahmann and Harold Smith, delicious Irish dinner catered by The Bagelman and entertainment by “Reel Lounge,” a jazz ensemble featuring Mary Jo Damm-Strong, Dr. Douglas Strong, Russell Beaudoin, Harold Smith, and Tom Perkin. Adding to the fun will be a canned raffle of over 70 items and a 50/50 drawing going to lucky winners. An exciting live auction of selected items will be auctioned by Ben Glardon at the end of the evening. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Individual tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at their office located at 710 W. King St., Owosso the historic home east of the Memorial Healthcare King Street entrance. The office is open Monday through Friday, and the main entrance is on the parking lot side. The website is www.respitevolunteers.org. For more information on sponsorships, please call (989) 725-1127. All proceeds benefit Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee’s mission to give a gift of time and caring support to adults with persistent health needs and their families.