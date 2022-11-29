THE FIRST OF THE SEASON – The Steam Railroading Institute (SRI) North Pole Express excursions began Saturday, Nov. 19 with the above engine leaving downtown Owosso on its way to Ashley and plenty of Christmas fun. The North Pole Express is shown on the tracks crossing Cleveland Road on the western side of Owosso. The morning was cold, but plenty of visitors on the train were waving as they passed by, likely enjoying the early winter wonderland.

The North Pole Express has become a popular international event, with people visiting from across state lines and across country lines, too.

This season, the ride does not include the famed Pere Marquette 1225 steam locomotive since that engine is currently receiving an extensive wheel and running gear rear rebuild.

Highlights from the Polar Express excursion often include wearing Christmas pajamas or 1940s attire, hot cocoa, onboard shopping and more.

