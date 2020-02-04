STARTING OFF THE NEW YEAR, the first SRCC Topics@Twelve event was held on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Armory in Owosso. SRCC introduced the January Topics@Twelve as the first in a six-part series to be offered every other month. The topic offered was Understanding Emotional Intelligence. It was presented by Greg Rokisky, Assistant Director of Marketing at the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB).

Rokisky shared that Emotional Intelligence or Emotional Quotient (EQ) is defined as the ability for a person to accurately perceive their own emotions and the emotions of others, too. Further, a person needs to understand the “signals that emotions send about relationships; and to manage your own and others’ emotions.”

Five basic components of EQ are self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skills. Some interesting facts related to EQ demonstrate that 90 percent of top performers have high EQ, that EQ is responsible for almost 60 percent of our job performance and, though, IQ is mostly a fixed factor, EQ is not. EQ can change over time.

Emotional Intelligence or EQ has been recognized in the modern workplace, where teamwork, open communication and a basic business respect are often critical in both job performance and company/organizational growth.

The impact of understanding EQ allows a person to gage and control their emotions to make better, more effective, decisions.

The next five parts of the series are planned for March 24, May 26, July 28, Sept. 29 and Nov. 24.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)