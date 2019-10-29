A CEREMONIAL ribbon-cutting was organized by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Shiawassee County Drain Office/Buildings & Grounds facility on N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna, which has been named after District 3 Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, who has served Shiawassee County for more than 14 years, as drain commissioner from 2005 through 2008 and as the District 3 commissioner since 2011. The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday, Oct. 16 to dedicate the building in

Holzhausen’s honor.

The commissioners decided to construct a new drain office in 2018 in response to the city of Corunna charging the county rent to use the former drain office facility on Norton Street in Corunna. Not only will the county save money by not paying rent to the city of Corunna, but the 8,400-square-foot building – which is split between the drain office and buildings & grounds – allows for county equipment to be stored out of the weather, which will extend the life of the county’s expensive and vital excavating equipment.

The drain office contains 2,400 square feet of space that

houses five employees and the office’s extensive archives that dates back to the 1800s. The back half of the building, amounting to 6,000 square feet, is split between the two departments and offers ample storage and room to make repairs. The approximate cost of the project was $600,000, although the expense was not passed along to county residents, instead coming from the county’s Tax Delinquent fund.

Holzhausen began clearing the lot on N. Shiawassee Street during the summer of 2018 and construction of the facility was completed earlier this year. The building opened for business on Thursday, July 25.

Shown during the ribbon-cutting on Wednesday are commissioners John Plowman, Jeremy Root, Dan McMaster and Cindy Garber, Perry Township Supervisor Mark Fulks, County Clerk Caroline Wilson, Drain Commissioner Tony Newman, Sheriff Brian BeGole, Health Director Larry Johnson, County Coordinator Mike Herendeen, Buildings & Grounds Supervisor Tim Hill and Drain Office employees Jenna Jullie, Kathy Keith and Joe Taphouse.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)