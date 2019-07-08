WINNING 1ST-PLACE in the 2019 Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Ladies GOLD Classic golf outing was the team from Tri-Mer Corporation, which was comprised of captain Charlene Hebekeuser, Chloe Lawrie, Luanne Bernstein Worthington and Sally Thelen. Shown holding the Coach purses they received for winning 1st-place are Tri-Mer team members (from left) Charlene Hebekeuser, Chloe Lawrie, Luanne Bernstein Worthington and Sally Thelen, surrounded by event organizers and sponsors. Farmers Insurance Brent Singer Agency, Rivers Edge Chiropractic and Acme Travel were the purse sponsors.

The nine-hole scramble began with a continental breakfast and was followed by a luncheon and the presentation of prizes and silent auction items. Lynn Grubb won the Closest to the Cooler challenge, which was sponsored by the O’Dea Wealth Management Group of Raymond James.

(Courtesy Photo)