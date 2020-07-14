SPRINGROVE VARIETY IN OWOSSO is safe for another 3.5 years, shared longtime store manager, Tim Herrmann.

Though it was recently announced by franchise owner, Mike Sprenger, the Lowell store would be closing by September, followed by other locations including Owosso – the company plan involves a slow shut down of the chain. The favorite downtown Owosso five-and-dime where locals shop for candy, seasonings, household items and more – will not be shutting down anytime soon.

Springrove Variety has occupied the Owosso store on the corner of N. Washington and Exchange streets since the late 1990s. Prior, the building housed the G.C. Murphy five-and-dime business.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)