The Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary will be hosting its traditional Spring Fashion Show, with fashions from the Four Seasons Gift Shop. The luncheon will take place in the Hospital Auditorium on Tuesday, April 11 at 12:15 p.m. Cost of the event is $9 and reservations are required. The deadline for signing up is Tuesday, April 4. Checks may be made payable to the Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary and mailed to: Bev Cords, 419 N. Shiawassee, Apt. 2, Owosso, MI 48867 or by calling (989) 723-7748.

